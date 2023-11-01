Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,152 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $99.12 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $116.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.17 and its 200 day moving average is $106.97.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.