Analyzing Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) and Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Vascular Biogenics has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catalent has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vascular Biogenics and Catalent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics $660,000.00 18.35 -$32.30 million ($0.21) -0.74 Catalent $4.28 billion 1.45 -$232.00 million ($1.30) -26.45

Analyst Recommendations

Vascular Biogenics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Catalent. Catalent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vascular Biogenics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vascular Biogenics and Catalent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics 0 0 0 0 N/A Catalent 1 7 5 0 2.31

Catalent has a consensus target price of $53.17, suggesting a potential upside of 54.60%. Given Catalent’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Catalent is more favorable than Vascular Biogenics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Vascular Biogenics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Vascular Biogenics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Catalent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vascular Biogenics and Catalent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics N/A -73.45% -54.11% Catalent -5.43% 3.24% 1.43%

Summary

Vascular Biogenics beats Catalent on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vascular Biogenics

(Get Free Report)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Modi'in, Israel.

About Catalent

(Get Free Report)

Catalent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations. The Biologics segment provides biologic cell-line; develops and manufactures cell therapy and viral based gene therapy; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, vials, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services. The Oral and Specialty Delivery segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing across a range of technologies along with integrated downstream clinical development and commercial supply solutions. This segment also offers oral delivery solutions platform comprising pre-clinical screening, formulation, analytical development, and current good manufacturing practices services. The Clinical Supply Services segment offers manufacturing, packaging, storage, distribution, and inventory management for drugs and biologics, and cell and gene therapies in clinical trials. The company also offers FlexDirect direct-to-patient and FastChain demand-led clinical supply services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and consumer health companies; and companies in other healthcare market segments, such as animal health and medical devices, as well as in cosmetics industries. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.