Analyzing Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) and DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) and DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trade Desk and DoubleVerify’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trade Desk $1.58 billion 22.05 $53.38 million $0.26 272.93 DoubleVerify $452.42 million 10.29 $43.27 million $0.30 92.73

Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than DoubleVerify. DoubleVerify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trade Desk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

68.2% of Trade Desk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of DoubleVerify shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Trade Desk shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of DoubleVerify shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Trade Desk and DoubleVerify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trade Desk 7.46% 6.43% 3.11% DoubleVerify 10.64% 6.01% 5.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Trade Desk and DoubleVerify, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trade Desk 3 1 22 0 2.73 DoubleVerify 0 2 14 0 2.88

Trade Desk presently has a consensus target price of $87.36, suggesting a potential upside of 23.11%. DoubleVerify has a consensus target price of $41.13, suggesting a potential upside of 47.83%. Given DoubleVerify’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DoubleVerify is more favorable than Trade Desk.

Risk and Volatility

Trade Desk has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoubleVerify has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trade Desk beats DoubleVerify on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices. It also provides data and other value-added services. The company serves advertising agencies, brands, and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments. It also offers solutions include DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality, which evaluates the existence of fraud-free, brand-suitable, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. In addition, it offers DV Publisher suite, a solution for digital publishers to manage revenue and increase inventory yield by improving video delivery, identifying lost or unfilled sales, and aggregate data across all inventory sources; and DV Pinnacle, a service and analytics platform user interface that allows its customers to adjust and deploy controls for their media plan and track campaign performance metrics across channels, formats, and devices. Further, the company software solutions are integrated in the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, social media channels, and digital publishers. It serves brands, publishers, and other supply-side customers covering various industry verticals, including consumer packaged goods, financial services, telecommunications, technology, automotive, and healthcare. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

