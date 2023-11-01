Analysts Set Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Target Price at $20.78

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.78.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cryoport from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.24. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 14.54, a quick ratio of 13.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $57.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.94 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. Analysts expect that Cryoport will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, insider Jerrell Shelton sold 26,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $383,506.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,690.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cryoport by 228.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Cryoport during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cryoport by 308.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

