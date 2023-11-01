Analysts Set ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Price Target at $40.33

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ageas SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $1.1195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th.
ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. It primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.
