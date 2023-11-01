Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Amgen by 99,178.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,646,013,000 after purchasing an additional 308,876,983 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $1,351,778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 216.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amgen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.33.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen
In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Trading Down 2.8 %
NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $255.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.01. The stock has a market cap of $136.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.59.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amgen Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Amgen
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Snapchat. Time to buy or time to fly? Here’s why
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Spotify electrifies on its metrics. Time to buy?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Check-in with Check Point Software for blue-chip cyber strength
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.