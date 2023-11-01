American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,571,168,000 after buying an additional 423,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,629,030,000 after purchasing an additional 182,753 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE AXP opened at $146.05 on Wednesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $138.77 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.01 and a 200-day moving average of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $106.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

