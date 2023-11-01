aelf (ELF) Price Down 1.9% This Week

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. aelf has a total market cap of $243.20 million and approximately $6.99 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, aelf has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001269 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001206 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 682,635,058 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

