Adviser Investments LLC Takes $701,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Price Performance

NYSE:NVS opened at $93.58 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.75 and a 52 week high of $105.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. HSBC started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

