Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Holdings Reduced by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 665,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,018 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $56,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 95,877.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,371,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,821,706,000 after buying an additional 128,237,611 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,581,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,429,000 after buying an additional 1,273,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,289,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,468,000 after buying an additional 386,932 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,913,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,944,000 after buying an additional 2,403,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 670.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,508,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,885,000 after buying an additional 9,145,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. Wells Fargo & Company cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Moffett Nathanson cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Roth Capital cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.32.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $94.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $94.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

