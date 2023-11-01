abrdn plc Trims Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,235 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.14% of Public Storage worth $73,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 111,535.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,851 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,347 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 789.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 780,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after acquiring an additional 693,103 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Public Storage by 98,060.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 343,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,279,000 after buying an additional 343,211 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA opened at $238.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.46. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $316.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 45.46%. Public Storage's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.83.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

