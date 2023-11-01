abrdn plc Sells 632,191 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

abrdn plc decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 632,191 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.07% of Home Depot worth $227,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 20.2% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.6% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,928,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.07.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $284.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $284.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.78. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

