abrdn plc Sells 5,062 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,062 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.18% of CME Group worth $117,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME opened at $213.46 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $221.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CME. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

Insider Activity

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,867.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,132 shares of company stock worth $10,294,272. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

