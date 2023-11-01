abrdn plc Sells 19,459 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 869,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,459 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $63,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $100,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $66.20 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.83. The company has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

