abrdn plc Reduces Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,368 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 202,147 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $79,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $102.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $156.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.43.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,342 shares of company stock valued at $10,905,321. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.