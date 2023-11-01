abrdn plc Purchases 63,609 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,054 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,609 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.24% of Cheniere Energy worth $89,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,664,947,000 after purchasing an additional 83,039,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,562,406,000 after buying an additional 1,200,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after buying an additional 223,024 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,260,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,774,602,000 after buying an additional 188,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG stock opened at $166.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.75. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.00 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

