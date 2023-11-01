abrdn plc Has $61.60 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $61,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $141.26 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

