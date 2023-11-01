abrdn plc Has $60.81 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,950 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $60,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Waste Management by 97,158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after acquiring an additional 454,093,937 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,370,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.77.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $164.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $173.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.63.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management



Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

