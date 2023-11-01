abrdn plc Buys 110,708 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

abrdn plc grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,781,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,708 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.09% of Citigroup worth $82,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 81.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 82.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average is $44.44.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

