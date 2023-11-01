abrdn plc Boosts Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,481 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.33% of Xylem worth $66,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Xylem by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth $29,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Xylem during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Xylem from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Melius raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Xylem stock opened at $93.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.50. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

