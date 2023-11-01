abrdn plc Acquires 605,667 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 118.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,116,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 605,667 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $69,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 306,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,084,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 592,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,974,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.7% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 40,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEG. UBS Group lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.21.

PEG stock opened at $61.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day moving average of $61.44. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

