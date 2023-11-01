abrdn plc Acquires 58,069 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 493,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,069 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $77,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FERG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191,587 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 14.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,828,000 after acquiring an additional 968,664 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at about $610,247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ferguson by 9.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,642,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,394,000 after acquiring an additional 235,236 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,751,000 after purchasing an additional 459,946 shares during the period.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $150.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.27. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $171.06.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ferguson news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $832,938.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,190.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,823 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $300,266.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,064 shares in the company, valued at $175,251.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $832,938.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,190.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,008. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FERG shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,142.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ferguson

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.