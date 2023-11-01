abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Update

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,800 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the September 30th total of 593,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Performance

Shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund stock opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $4.63.

Get abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund alerts:

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.