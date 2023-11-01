abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Update

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,800 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the September 30th total of 593,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Performance
Shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund stock opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $4.63.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
