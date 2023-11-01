Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 14,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 39,597 shares.The stock last traded at $88.97 and had previously closed at $88.68.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 395,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,685,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,563,000.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

