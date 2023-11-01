AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $141.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 146.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.19%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

