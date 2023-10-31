Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. Zebra Technologies updated its Q4 guidance to $1.40 to $1.80 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $220.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.69. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $196.13 and a fifty-two week high of $351.74.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $249.40 per share, with a total value of $249,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,184,277.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $742,880 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 567.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.38.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

