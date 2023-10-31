Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd.

Wells Fargo & Company has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Wells Fargo & Company has a payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to earn $4.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.66. The stock has a market cap of $144.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

View Our Latest Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.