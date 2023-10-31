Warner Financial Inc. Sells 2,702 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Warner Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.36.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 381,956 shares of company stock worth $22,444,030. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average of $59.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.90%.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.