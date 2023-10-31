Warner Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 12.8% of Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $133.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.46 and a 200 day moving average of $140.44. The firm has a market cap of $93.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

