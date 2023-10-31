Warner Financial Inc. Acquires 362 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Warner Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.9% of Warner Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,014,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,232,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,351 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 72,563,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,931,577,000 after acquiring an additional 787,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,685 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VWO stock opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.29. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

