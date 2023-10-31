Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Acquired by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,337,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341,758 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises approximately 8.3% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $154,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 36,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,256.5% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,122,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.81. 1,297,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,072,861. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.24. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

