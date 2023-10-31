Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.6% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $381.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $338.90 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The stock has a market cap of $305.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $399.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.90.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

