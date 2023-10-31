Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 560.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $176.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.98. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

