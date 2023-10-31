UnitedHealth Group (UNH) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH):

10/23/2023 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $587.00 to $579.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2023 – UnitedHealth Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/16/2023 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $580.00 to $584.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/16/2023 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $572.00 to $596.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/16/2023 – UnitedHealth Group was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $640.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $520.00.

10/13/2023 – UnitedHealth Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/9/2023 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $529.00 to $531.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – UnitedHealth Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/14/2023 – UnitedHealth Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $591.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2023 – UnitedHealth Group is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $530.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $504.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Robbins Farley bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

