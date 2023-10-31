UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,548 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claris Advisors LLC MO purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $687,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 131,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,973,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 938 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $3.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $533.05. The stock had a trading volume of 169,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,715. The stock has a market cap of $493.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $504.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

