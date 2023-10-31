United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $701,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,153. The company has a market capitalization of $118.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.65.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

