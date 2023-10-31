Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.22.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Udemy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $157,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,770,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,605,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $157,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,770,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,605,201.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Kenneth Hirschman sold 4,863 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $50,526.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 232,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,856.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 162,212 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,705 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 169.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the first quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Udemy by 58.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Udemy by 1,347.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDMY opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. Udemy has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $17.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $178.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.96 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 45.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Udemy will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

