U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 143.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FTSL opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.40.
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
