U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 963.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 242.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 49,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 34,893 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 108,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,191,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21,890.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 255,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,304,000 after buying an additional 254,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $83.99 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.