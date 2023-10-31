U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 33 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 2.4% during the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KLA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.83.

KLA Stock Up 0.4 %

KLAC opened at $459.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.66. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $307.30 and a 1-year high of $520.19. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.32%.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KLA



KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

