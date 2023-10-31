U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 119 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,382 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 147,092 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.96.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $187.72 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.30 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.32. The firm has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

