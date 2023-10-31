U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 9,204 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,914 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,565 shares of company stock worth $9,080,845. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 4.8 %

TSLA stock opened at $197.36 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $627.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.90 and its 200 day moving average is $232.92.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.28.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

