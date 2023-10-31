U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,447 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $47.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

