Triumph Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 350.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $381.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $338.90 and a 12 month high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

