Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.38.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRMB. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $129,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,763,849.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $54,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $129,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,763,849.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,040 shares of company stock worth $528,745 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Trimble by 798.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Trimble by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Trimble has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.91.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $993.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.08 million. Trimble had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

