Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.38.

TRMB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Trimble from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares in the company, valued at $11,679,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $54,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at $110,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,040 shares of company stock worth $528,745. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Trimble by 319,324.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 77,939,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,126,122,000 after purchasing an additional 77,915,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,989,305,000 after purchasing an additional 342,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Trimble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,680,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $724,265,000 after purchasing an additional 80,580 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Trimble by 1.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,610,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $560,955,000 after purchasing an additional 201,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,401,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $550,670,000 after acquiring an additional 309,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $993.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.08 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

