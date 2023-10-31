Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,812 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Visa by 107,990.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Visa by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,435,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,067,232,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $233.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.32 and a 12-month high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on V shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

