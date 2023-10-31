Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Boosted by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 2.9% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $160,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,111,842,000 after purchasing an additional 406,136,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,423,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,111,439,000 after purchasing an additional 633,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,459,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,312 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,354,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,544,130,000 after purchasing an additional 194,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $438.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $609.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $503.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $524.80. The stock has a market cap of $169.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,600 shares of company stock worth $8,044,270. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

