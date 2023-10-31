The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.07.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.8 %

HD opened at $281.48 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $307.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The company has a market cap of $281.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

