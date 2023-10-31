The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,597 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after buying an additional 2,682,272 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,908,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,099,342,000 after purchasing an additional 224,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,785,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,010,574,000 after purchasing an additional 206,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.25.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $182.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.26. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $139.52 and a 52-week high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing



The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

